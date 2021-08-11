Benchmark Sensex and Nifty also opened flat on Wednesday and fell further in early deals. ''The Nifty continues it's struggle to keep above the 16300 level. It is facing resistance every time it tries to conquer it. If we can get past that on a closing basis, we should go up higher to 16600. On the flip side, a good support lies at 16100. As long as that holds, we are in bullish terrain,'' Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said.

