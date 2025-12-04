Mid-cap banks are back in favour. But only a few will ride the next rally.
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 12:27 pm IST
Summary
Mid-cap banks are emerging as prime beneficiaries of the next credit upcycle, backed by stronger MSME and retail demand. But the real upside may be confined to a handful
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Street is positioning mid-cap banks at the front of the next financial sector rally, betting on stronger small-business and retail loan growth in 2026 and easing funding costs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story