Selective rally

Despite the Bankex delivering double the Sensex’s 5% return in the past year, experts still see a meaningful upside in mid-sized banks. However, even after their latest rally, many mid-cap banks still don’t attract much institutional interest because investors worry about their valuations, governance and deposit strength, said LKP Securities’ Jadhav. The jump in valuations looks hard to justify unless they can prove ROEs above 15% are sustainable, he added.