Mid-cap construction sector stock PNC Infratech share price gains 4% on ₹240 Crore order win

Stock Market Today: Mid cap construction sector stock PNC Infratech share price gained up to 4% during the intraday trades on Monday. PNC Infra had announced ₹240 Crore order win over the weekend.

Mid-cap construction sector stock PNC Infratech order win details Mid-cap construction sector stock PNC Infratech over the week end ( on Saturday 7 June 2025) announced winning ₹240 crore order. In its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange, PNC Infratech announced Receipt of 'Letter of Acceptance' from PWD-Rajasthan.

The scope of works for the PNC Infratech as per the received Letter of Acceptance' from PWD-Rajasthan is for construction of a flyover in Bharatpur . The PNC Infratech in its release said that "Company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 06.06.2025 from PWD-Rajasthan for the project namely "Construction of Flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur" on 07.06.2025.

The domestic Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) order is to be completed by PNC Infratech in 24 months from the issue of order. The broad consideration of the order or contract as per PNC Infratech or the Awarded value id Rs. 239.94 Crore.

Mid-cap construction sector stock PNC Infratech share price movement Mid-cap construction sector stock PNC Infratech share price that opened at ₹307.80. At the time of opening PNC Infratech share price was up close too 1% over the previous days closing price of ₹305.10. The PNC Infratech share price thereafter gained further the intraday highs of ₹319.80 which translated into intraday gains of close to 4% for the PNC Infratech share price.

The PNC Infratech share price has been rebounding well and had risen more than 28% during the last one month as order wins and Q4 Results have lifted streets confidence on forward prospects of Mid-cap construction sector stock PNC Infratech