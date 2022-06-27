In the pharmaceutical industry, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 6,822 crore. With a global clientele, the firm works in key healthcare sectors like oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic illnesses. For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8–per equity share, or 400% at face value of ₹2. AstraZeneca Pharma has announced a 500.00% dividend, or Rs. 10 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. (earlier dividend ₹2.00 in Q3). The dividend yield at the present share price of ₹2,708 is 0.36 per cent.

For the purpose of dividend, today the company has announced the record date. AstraZeneca Pharma India has said in BSE filing that “Further to our intimation dated May 26, 2022, we wish to inform that the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the Final Dividend for financial year 2021-22 is July 8, 2022. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 6, 2022."

On the NSE, the stock dropped by 0.99 per cent and settled today at ₹2,708, down from its previous closing of ₹2735.10. The stock has fallen 25.84 per cent in the last year, and so far in 2022, it has declined 12.11 per cent according to a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has fallen 10.42 per cent over the past six months, and 7.37 per cent during the past month. The shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India are now trading 26.41 per cent below the 52-week high and 10.72 per cent above the 52-week low on the NSE, respectively. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3,679.95 on June 24, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹2,445.70 on May 12, 2022. Based on today's closing price the stock is trading lower than 5 days, 20-day, 50 days, 100 days and 200-day moving averages and as per Value Research, the company currently holds a debt-free status.