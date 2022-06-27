Mid-cap debt-free pharma stock finalizes record date for 400% dividend2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 09:12 PM IST
In the pharmaceutical industry, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 6,822 crore. With a global clientele, the firm works in key healthcare sectors like oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic illnesses. For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8–per equity share, or 400% at face value of ₹2. AstraZeneca Pharma has announced a 500.00% dividend, or Rs. 10 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. (earlier dividend ₹2.00 in Q3). The dividend yield at the present share price of ₹2,708 is 0.36 per cent.