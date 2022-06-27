Mid-cap debt-free pharma stock finalizes record date for 400% dividend

On the NSE, the stock dropped by 0.99 per cent and settled today at ₹2,708, down from its previous closing of ₹2735.10. The stock has fallen 25.84 per cent in the last year, and so far in 2022, it has declined 12.11 per cent according to a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has fallen 10.42 per cent over the past six months, and 7.37 per cent during the past month. The shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India are now trading 26.41 per cent below the 52-week high and 10.72 per cent above the 52-week low on the NSE, respectively. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3,679.95 on June 24, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹2,445.70 on May 12, 2022. Based on today's closing price the stock is trading lower than 5 days, 20-day, 50 days, 100 days and 200-day moving averages and as per Value Research, the company currently holds a debt-free status.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}