Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mid-cap finance stock declares 8.50 per share dividend: Do you own?

Mid-cap finance stock declares 8.50 per share dividend: Do you own?

3 min read . 09:07 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of CAMS closed on Friday at 2,459.00 apiece, down by 0.57% from the previous close of 2,473.

  • With a market valuation of 12,021.80 Cr, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) is a mid-cap company that operates in the financial services industry.

With a market valuation of 12,021.80 Cr, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) is a mid-cap company that operates in the financial services industry. The organisation has over 25 years of experience providing financial infrastructure and services to Mutual Funds and other financial institutions. As of September 2022, CAMS served 69% of the average assets under management, making it the market-leading Registrar and Transfer Agency for the Indian Mutual Fund sector. The company has released its Q2 financial results and issued 8.50 per share dividend.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of 8.50 per equity share. The above dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 16th November 2022 which has been fixed as the “Record Date" for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 2nd December 2022."

The company has informed about the record date for dividend purpose and said in a stock exchange filing that “This has reference to our intimation dated 04th November 2022 in respect of the Record Date as 16th November 2022 for the Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The revised Record date is 17th November 2022. Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 17th November 2022 which has been fixed as the "Revised Record Date" for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 02nd December, 2022."

On a standalone basis, the company reported net revenue of 231.98 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 215.72 Cr in Q2FY22 and 226.41 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 7.5% and a QoQ growth of 2.5%. In Q2FY23, the company reported a total expense of 144.49 Cr compared to 132.07 Cr in Q2FY22 and 146.12 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 9.4% and a QoQ fall of -1.1%. In Q2FY23, the company reported a net profit of 69.67 Cr compared to 65.24 Cr in Q2FY22 and 62.32 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 6.8% and a QoQ growth of 11.8%. The EPS climbed to 14.24 per share in the quarter ended September 2022, from 13.36 in Q2FY22 and 12.74 in Q1FY23.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net revenue of 242.37 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to 227.59 Cr in Q2FY22 and 236.64 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 6.5% and a QoQ growth of 2.4%. In Q2FY23, the company reported a total expense of 152.83 Cr compared to 135.51 Cr in Q2FY22 and 154.17 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 12.8% and a QoQ fall of -0.9%. In Q2FY23, the company reported a net profit of 72.14 Cr compared to 72.55 Cr in Q2FY22 and 64.77 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY fall of -0.6% and QoQ growth of 11.4%. The EPS climbed to 14.74 per share in Q2FY23, from 14.86 in Q2FY22 and 13.24 in Q1FY23.

The shares of CAMS closed on Friday at 2,459.00 apiece, down by 0.57% from the previous close of 2,473. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 18.50% and on a YTD basis the scrip has fallen 10.18% so far in 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
