Midcap index falls 10% from new high hit last week; stocks that cracked the most

The correction in the midcap stocks is a result of profit booking, after witnessing a spectacular rise in the last 1 year. The Nifty Midcap index has outperformed benchmarks in the last one year, rising nearly 80 percent as against a 51 percent rise in Nifty50. Meanwhile, the overall market sentiment is also down since FIIs turned net sellers in October further impacting the broader markets.

