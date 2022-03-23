Birlasoft: “The stock, after a stupendous rally in CY21, witnessed profit booking in the first two month of the current year. Currently, buying demand is seen emerging from the major support area rs 410-430 as it is the confluence of the rising 52 week’s EMA and the lower band of the previous major consolidation area of July-October 2021 as can be seen in the adjacent chart, thus signalling a favourable risk-reward set-up," ICICI Securities highlighted.