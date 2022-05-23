Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mid-cap pharma stock Pfizer recommends 350% dividend. Details here

Mid-cap pharma stock Pfizer recommends 350% dividend. Details here

Dividend paying stock: Pfizer board has recommended a dividend of 35 per share for the financial year 2021-22, which is 350 per cent of total paid-up capital of the mid-cap pharma company.
2 min read . 01:50 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Dividend paying stock: Pfizer share price today is around 4400. So, if we compare 35 dividend for FY2021-22 with Pfizer share price today, then mid-cap pharma majors annual dividend yield would fall around 0.80 per cent

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dividend paying stock: The board of director of mid-cap pharma major Pfizer Limited have recommended a dividend of 35 per share for the financial year 2021-22, which is 350 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. The Pfizer dividend of 35 per share is subject to approval by shareholders of the pharma company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dividend paying stock: The board of director of mid-cap pharma major Pfizer Limited have recommended a dividend of 35 per share for the financial year 2021-22, which is 350 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. The Pfizer dividend of 35 per share is subject to approval by shareholders of the pharma company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

As per the information available on the BSE website, "Pfizer Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 20, 2022, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 23, 2022."

As per the information available on the BSE website, "Pfizer Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 20, 2022, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 23, 2022."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Pfizer dividend history

Looking at the Pfizer dividend history, the pharma company had announced a normal dividend of 30 per share and a special 5 per share dividend aggregating to total dividend of 35 per equity share of 10 each (350 per cent) for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Pfizer dividend yield for 2022

Pfizer share price today is around 4400. So, if we compare this 35 dividend for FY2021-22 with Pfizer share price today, then mid-cap pharma majors annual dividend yield would fall around 0.80 per cent.

Pfizer share price history

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Pfizer's annual dividend yield could have been more lower if then pharma stock had performed better in last one year. The pharma stock has been under sell-off pressure for last one year. In last one year, Pfizer share price has dipped more than 16 per cent whereas in YTF time, this mid-cap stock has dipped from around 5100 to 4400 per share levels, logging near 14 per cent dip in 2022.