Mid-cap pharma stock Pfizer recommends 350% dividend. Details here

Dividend paying stock: The board of director of mid-cap pharma major Pfizer Limited have recommended a dividend of ₹35 per share for the financial year 2021-22, which is 350 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. The Pfizer dividend of ₹35 per share is subject to approval by shareholders of the pharma company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
As per the information available on the BSE website, "Pfizer Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 20, 2022, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of ₹35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 23, 2022."
Looking at the Pfizer dividend history, the pharma company had announced a normal dividend of ₹30 per share and a special ₹5 per share dividend aggregating to total dividend of ₹35 per equity share of ₹10 each (350 per cent) for the year ended March 31, 2021.
Pfizer dividend yield for 2022
Pfizer share price today is around ₹4400. So, if we compare this ₹35 dividend for FY2021-22 with Pfizer share price today, then mid-cap pharma majors annual dividend yield would fall around 0.80 per cent.
Pfizer share price history
Pfizer's annual dividend yield could have been more lower if then pharma stock had performed better in last one year. The pharma stock has been under sell-off pressure for last one year. In last one year, Pfizer share price has dipped more than 16 per cent whereas in YTF time, this mid-cap stock has dipped from around ₹5100 to ₹4400 per share levels, logging near 14 per cent dip in 2022.