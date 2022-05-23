Mid-cap pharma stock Pfizer recommends 350% dividend. Details here

As per the information available on the BSE website, "Pfizer Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 20, 2022, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of ₹35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 23, 2022."