Midcap pharma stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Should you invest?

Glenmark will be a dividend of 250% i.e. ₹2.50 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each on the equity share capital of the company for the fiscal FY22.
Glenmark Pharma will be in focus during this week's trading session as the shares will turn ex-dividend on Monday ahead of its record date. The company is set to give a 250% dividend to its eligible shareholders. The company plans to its dividend starting this October after it is approved in the annual general meeting. Glenmark is a midcap stock trading on BSE and NSE.
Glenmark Pharma will be in focus during this week's trading session as the shares will turn ex-dividend on Monday ahead of its record date. The company is set to give a 250% dividend to its eligible shareholders. The company plans to its dividend starting this October after it is approved in the annual general meeting. Glenmark is a midcap stock trading on BSE and NSE.
The company's annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled on September 27.
In its AGM notification to stock exchanges last month, Glenmark stated that the dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or after Saturday, 1 October 2022 to those persons: -
- whose names appear as beneficial owners at the end of the business hours on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 in the list of beneficial owners to be furnished by NSDL and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). And!
- whose names appear as members in the Register of Members of the Company after giving effect to valid share transfers in physical form lodged with the Company /KFin.
That said, Glenmark shares will turn ex-dividend on September 12 ahead of the record date.
On BSE, Glenmark Pharma settled at ₹388.95 apiece up by 1.50% on Friday. The company's market cap is around ₹10,974.93 crore.
Glenmark highlighted that as per section 194 of the income tax act, 1961 every company is required to deduct tax at source from the dividend paid to resident shareholders as per prescribed rates. However, no tax shall be deducted on the dividend payable to a resident individual if the total dividend to be received by them during the Financial Year 2022-23 does not exceed ₹5,000.
Tax structure on dividends
Also, if the resident individual shareholder provides a declaration in Form 15G/ Form 15H, no TDS shall be applicable.
Under the section 206AB, the tax shall be deductible at the higher rates -- if the deductee has not filed the return of income for both FY20 and FY21; the due date to file the return has expired; or the aggregate amount of tax deducted and collected at source is ₹50,000 or more in each of these two previous years.
TDS is 10% for shareholders who have updated their Permanent Account Number (PAN) in their Demat account. While the TDS will be 20% if PAN is not updated or valid. Further, shareholders will have to pay 20% TDS if they fall under the 206AB category.
Should you invest in Glenmark Pharma shares?
In Q1FY23, Glenmark Pharma reported consolidated revenue of ₹2,777.3 crore against ₹2,964.9 crore recording a de-growth of (6.3%). Glenmark had stated that when viewed without taking into account the global sales of COVID-related products in the first quarter of FY 2021-22, the base business shows the year-on-year growth of 10.4% in the current fiscal.
Should you invest in Glenmark Pharma shares?
Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) during Q1FY23 was at ₹211.1 crore as compared to ₹306.5 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, registering a decline of (31%) YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was at ₹472.6 crore in the quarter as against ₹573.6 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, with margins of 17%. Reported EBITDA was at ₹431.6 crore in the quarter that ended June 30, 2022, with margins of 15.5%.
Post Q1FY23 research note, ICICI Direct analysts said, "Glenmark’s share price has de-grown by ~0.9x over past three years (from ₹416 in August 2019 to ₹388 levels in August 2022)," adding, "maintain HOLD as we await EBITDA margin sustainability besides persisting US base business pressure amid regulatory hurdles at Monroe facility."
ICICI Direct analysts note has set a target price of ₹440 per share on Glenmark.
Among the key triggers for the future performance in Glenmark as per ICICI Direct's note are:
- In the US, regulatory clearance for newly commissioned US based Monroe facility will be the key determinant for future launches
- Traction for Ryaltris in global markets along with the launch in the US
- In India, it is the market leader in dermatology and improving its presence in respiratory, CVS, anti-infectives and anti-diabetics, in particular. It has also forayed into consumer health segment focusing on Rx-OTC switch products led by two brands, Candid and Scalpe+
- Progress on the margins front amid cost rationalisation measures and decline in R&D expenses as percentage of sales
