Mid-cap railway stock jumps 4% on this order book update amid weak Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Mid-cap railway stock gained 4% on this order book update amid a weak Indian stock market. Check details for ₹103 Crore order win by Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.

Mid-cap railway stock Texmaco Rail & Engineering order book update Texmaco Rail, on 21 August 2025, Thursday, post-market hours, announced having received an order worth ₹103.16 crore from Leap Grain Rail Logistics Private Limited. The Texmaco Rail, in its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India, said that vide Supply Agreement dated 21st August 2025, Leap Grain Rail Logistics Private Ltd. has awarded an order of Rs. 103.16 crore. The order awarded by Leap Grain Rail Logistics to Texmaco Rail is for BCBFG wagons along with BVCM brake vans. The BCBFG wagons, along with the BVCM brake van, are to be delivered by Texmaco Rail within 10 months.

The Leap Grain Rail Logistics Private Ltd order for Texmaco Rail is a domestic order.

Mid-cap railway stock Texmaco Rail & Engineering record date for dividend

Mid-cap railway stock Texmaco Rail & Engineering also announced record date for the dividend.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering on 16 May, 2025, had recommended a dividend of 75%, or Re. 0.75/- per fully paid-up equity share of Re. I/-. Dividends on equity shares approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be credited and dispatched to members within 30 days of the AGM date.

Texmaco Rail announced that , the Twenty-Seventh Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company will be held on Monday, 22nd September, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing/other audiovisual means.

Texmaco Rail Record date—If a dividend is approved at the AGM, it will be distributed by Texmaco Rail to all members whose names are on the register or depositories' lists as of the record date, Monday, September 15, 2025.

To be eligible to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must purchase shares of Texmaco Rail at least one day before the record date.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price movement

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price gained in the morning trades on Friday to intraday highs of ₹149, which marked gains of 4.9% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹142.05.

The gains for Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price were despite weakness in the Indian Stock market and on a day when S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.6 %

