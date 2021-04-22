Midcap rally in Indian stock markets may take a breather

Fund managers at Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. and Smartsun Capital Pte said they are currently avoiding midcaps based on global economic cues and valuations. Both said there is more safety in buying large stocks now that India has become the epicenter of virus resurgence in Asia, while inflation is set to rise in the U.S. and China as the world’s two biggest economies are rebounding.

