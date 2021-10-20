Mid-cap, small-cap indices drop over 5% each in two sessions

“Post the sharp rally in mid-caps and small-caps, profit booking is being witnessed across them as the valuations for many stocks have touched unrealistic levels. However, if we remove some of the very expensive names, then this correction does offer bottom-up opportunities, given the more relaxations being offered and pickup in economic activities, buoyant festive mood and an improved demand backdrop. The balance sheets and cash flows continue to improve as corporates tightened costs and deleverage. Going ahead, Q2FY22 earnings delivery vs earnings expectation would provide further direction to the market," said Sneha Poddar, AVP Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

