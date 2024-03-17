Midcap, smallcap could continue to underperform in short term; here's why
The crux of a stock market rally hinges on two fundamental factors: earnings growth and influx of capital.
As anticipated, the correction in midcaps has finally begun, albeit belatedly. On MoM basis the mid and small cap index had corrected by -6% and -11%, respectively. Lately on a relief bounce rally limiting the fall to -3.4% and -7% respectively, dated 15th March. The sell-off is deep on a stock-to-stock basis, especially for small and micro stocks. The primary concern revolves around inflated valuations, with no other discernible fundamental issues contributing to the downturn. This correction has triggered a broader market consolidation phase, with midcaps notably lagging, reflecting a pervasive sentiment shift.
