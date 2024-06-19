Party continues in mid & smallcaps; experts still see growth pockets ahead
Summary
- While valuations look stretched, growth may be supported by earnings, apart from sustained inflows.
- Retail, apparels, pharma, healthcare and housing are potential investment areas.
- A deep cut in the space is unlikely, but there may be high volatility and occasional dips.
The party in midcap and smallcap stocks continued through April and May, as they kept attracting strong investor interest. Only in March was there a fleeting disruption as inflows into midcap and smallcap schemes moderated, given the recent regulatory scrutiny and the temporary suspension of lumpsum payments by mutual funds into select schemes.