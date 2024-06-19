Party continues in mid & smallcaps; experts still see growth pockets ahead

The party in midcap and smallcap stocks continued through April and May, as they kept attracting strong investor interest. Only in March was there a fleeting disruption as inflows into midcap and smallcap schemes moderated, given the recent regulatory scrutiny and the temporary suspension of lumpsum payments by mutual funds into select schemes.

Inflows into midcap schemes moderated to ₹1,018 crore in March, while smallcap schemes registered an outflow of ₹94 crore, compared with inflows in January, February, April and May, according to Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

But inflows into midcap schemes in May exceeded the level in January, which was previously the highest until then, Pagaria said. “This clearly reflects the underlying confidence among investors and (small and midcap) and flexicap will remain the favourite categories."

The Nifty Smallcap 250 index has surged by 20% so far in 2024, while the Midcap 100 has gained 19%. Both indices hit a record high on Tuesday.

The Nifty Midcap 100 is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 41.59, up from its five-year average of 35.36. The Nifty Smallcap 250 has a P/E ratio of 33.04 compared to its five-year average of 21.14, Bloomberg data show.

While valuations look stretched, growth may be supported by earnings, apart from sustained inflows. For financial year 2025-26, Nifty Midcap and Smallcap index earnings are expected to be in the range of 22-25%. Any downgrade in earnings might prompt a sharp correction in these indices.

More legs to the rally?

The moot question, though, is whether this rally will continue. Valuations and the looming possibility of a correction are valid concerns. Investors should be prepared for short-term volatility and potential corrections. Yet experts say there is still room for an upside, and they anticipate growth opportunities in some sectors in the broader market.

Taher Badshah, CIO at Invesco Mutual Fund, said there are promising opportunities despite the current market fervour. He said some sectors will hold a strong appeal over the next two-three years. Whether investors enter the market now or wait until after the budget, he emphasised that the potential for growth and upside remains significant in the long run.

Even as Sandeep Raina, executive vice president for research at Nuvama Professional Clients Group, agreed that valuations are on the higher side, he said growth in the market will address this concern.

“However, we need to look for those sectors which are in the growth phase and stocks that are relatively cheaper," he added. “We should enter the market because timing the market is not what I would suggest."

Raina said the only strategy one can focus on is to buy in a staggered way. That would neutralise the impact of volatility, he explained. Also, when entering the market, more weightage should be given to company earnings as that is what matters in the long run, he pointed out.

Sectors that could lsteal the spotlight

Some experts have identified consumption companies in retail, apparels and pharma as potential bets in the midcap and smallcap space.

According to Vipul Bhowar, director of listed investments at Waterfield Advisors, the government's focus on sectors such as railways, defence and shipbuilding, which predominantly consist of midcap and smallcap companies, is expected to sustain growth.

“Therefore, while mid/small caps have a lower margin of safety compared to large-cap stocks, there is potential for continued growth in these sectors, although it may be more volatile," Bhowar said. He said healthcare and housing are promising, and anticipates more initiatives during the budget.

Apart from these, Bhowar said the long-term focus will be on sectors such as automotive and auto components, financial services , infrastructure development, renewable energy and sustainability, and export-oriented sectors.

The risks to the market fervour

Even though midcap and smallcap stocks have the potential to spawn superior returns over a longer time frame, short-term volatility cannot be ruled out, said Vinit Sambre, head of equities at DSP Mutual Fund, while noting some potential triggers for minor corrections.

Now that the election verdict is in, nuances such as potential coalition risks could affect the market, including midcap and smallcap stocks, Sambre said.

Besides, the midcap and smallcap space enjoys the highest ever returns on equity at this juncture and any dent in the visibility of company growth may prompt a correction, he said. Among global factors, while the US is working to avoid a recession, a global economic downturn and geopolitical conflicts may act as sentiment dampeners.

Sambre said a deep cut in the midcap and smallcap space is unlikely, but he expects high volatility and occasional dips along the way.

Bhowar of Waterfield Advisors said, “Changes in the capital gains tax structure, increasing geopolitical tensions, and stricter SEBI norms may cause selling as investors become increasingly risk-averse."