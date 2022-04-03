Midcap, smallcap stocks could be in focus in RBI policy week

If we look at the derivative data then the April series begins on a strong note as FIIs' long exposure stands at 71% and the Put call ratio is sitting at a comfortable level of 1.31. Fear index or volatility index India Vix has also fallen below the 19 mark however it has support near 200-DMA around 17.5. If we look at the OI distribution chart then put writers are looking confident at the 17500 level while 18000 looks as immediate resistance.