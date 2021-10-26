Indian stock markets ended higher today, with gains led by metal and auto stocks. The midcap and smallcap stocks also rebounded today, after their recent selloff. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.8% at 18,268.40, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose about 400 points to 61,350.26. Mostly sectoral indices traded in sync with the benchmark and closed in the green. The broader indices also witnessed a breather after five days of the slide and posted decent gains. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices surged 1.75% and 2.2%.

Investors will be watching out for management commentary with many top-tier companies reporting their earnings this week.

“Indications are in the favour of further rebound however a lot would depend on the earnings announcements scheduled in the following sessions. We have some prominent names like Bajaj Auto, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and L&T who will announce their results on October 27. Besides, global cues would also remain in focus. Participants should maintain a positive yet cautious approach and prefer hedged positions," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

After correcting over the past few sessions, the metals index today rose 2.9%, lifted by higher steel prices, while the auto index gained 2%.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose as much as 4% to a record high after a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: “Nifty has closed at the highest in 5 sessions showing the strength of the recovery. Advance decline ratio was sharply positive. However volumes were on the lower side. Resumption of volumes with upmove could lead to Nifty rising towards 18377-18445 over the next few sessions. 18099-18125 is an important support band for the Nifty."

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: "The index has not been able to close above 18350 which is a crucial level. If we can achieve that for a couple of sessions, the markets would resume its current uptrend and then march ahead to achieve higher targets. 18000 is a good base and it has been supported by the Nifty on multiple occasions. If this level is disrespected, it would result in a psychological and technical breach of confidence."

