Midcap, smallcap stocks rebound, key Nifty levels to watch tomorrow

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: "The index has not been able to close above 18350 which is a crucial level. If we can achieve that for a couple of sessions, the markets would resume its current uptrend and then march ahead to achieve higher targets. 18000 is a good base and it has been supported by the Nifty on multiple occasions. If this level is disrespected, it would result in a psychological and technical breach of confidence."