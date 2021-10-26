Midcap, smallcap stocks rebound today. But be cautious, say analysts

“While Nifty is up 1.52 % for the last one month, Nifty Small-cap is down 1.11%. Nifty Mid-cap is down 8% from its peak. The 8% correction in the mid-cap space is not getting reflected in the large-cap indices since stocks like RIL (10.4% weightage) ICICI Bank (7.2%) and HDFC (6.5%) have been resilient. And there are no valuation concerns in these stocks unlike the froth that has been accumulating in many stocks in the mid and small-cap space," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.