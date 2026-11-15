Powerful solar stock to generate further returns? 33% up in 6 months, Motilal Oswal sees 40% more; do you own it? Target

Fujiyama Power Systems shares fell 2.05% on Friday, extending recent losses, though they remain up 33% over six months. Motilal Oswal expects earnings growth in the second half of FY27, citing expanding distribution, new facilities and strong rooftop solar demand. 

UTLSOLAR
Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated15 Nov 2026, 01:57 PM IST
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Fujiyama Power Systems share price outlook (AI image for representational purpose)
Fujiyama Power Systems share price outlook (AI image for representational purpose)

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited ended lower on Friday, extending their decline over the past few months. The mid-cap solar stock has been on a corrective trajectory since it touched its 52-week high level in August this year. However, despite the recent weakness, the stock has gained 33% over the past six months.

Fujiyama is expected to deliver strong earnings growth in the second half of the financial year 2026-27 driven by continued channel expansion, deeper penetration across Southern and Northeastern markets, ramp-up of new facilities, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services which sees nearly 40% upside in valuation.

Fujiyama Power Systems share price recommendation

Fujiyama Power Systems reported a strong quarter in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) as EBITDA surged 2.2x on an annual basis. Robust volume-led demand, aided by PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yoana (PMSGMBY), expansion of the distribution network supported its business growth in the second quarter.

“We expect Fujiyama to deliver strong earnings growth in 2HFY27 while sustaining margins, driven by continued channel expansion, deeper penetration across Southern and Northeastern markets, ramp-up of new facilities, and strong demand for rooftop solar solutions across both residential on-grid and off-grid segments,” read MOFSL report.

Fujiyama Power Systems share price target

The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of 500 per share. “We maintain our FY27/FY28 EPS estimates and reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR500 (premised on 20x FY28E EPS),” read MOFSL report.

Fujiyama Power Systems share price trend

The stock closed 2.05% lower at 346.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 10,662.24 crore on Friday, November 13. Its share price value has declined 1.60% over the last one month, by around 5.17% in two weeks, 14% over the last one month. Despite the decline, the midcap solar stock has delivered 33.39% return in six months, and 55.37% return in 2026 so far.

Fujiyama Power Systems
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