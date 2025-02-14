Mid-cap Specialty chemicals stock rises 9% post Q3 Results, large order win: Check details

Stock Market Today: Midcap Specialty chemical stock Anupam Rasayan India Ltd rises 9% in the morning trades on Friday post Q3 Results announced on Thursday post market hours. It also announced large Order win.

Anupam Rasayan India share price opened at ₹693.40 on the BSE on Friday , more than 3% higher than the previous close of ₹671.45 . The Anupam Rasayan India share price thereafter gained further to scale intraday highs of ₹734.70, which translated into gains of more than 9%.

Anupam Rasayan India Q3 Results Anupam Rasayan reported net profit or Profit After Tax was at ₹54.2 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to ₹26.0 crore in Q3FY24, which marked rise of 108% Year on year

The Total revenue for Q3FY25 came at ₹386.6 crore , which meant a rise of 31% year on Year as compared to ₹297.9 crore in Q3FY24

The earnings before Interest tax Depreciation and Amortisation or Ebitda (incl. other income) was at ₹120.8 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to ₹81.5 Crore in Q3FY24, up 48% and this would translate into 31% EBITDA margin in this quarter.

The Pharma and Polymer segments, have emerged as key growth drivers, continue to strengthen their contribution to revenues said Anand Desai, Managing Director, Anupam Rasayan in a statement. Both the segments coupled with strong performance of Tanfac led to significant growth this quarter, fueling a robust 31% sequential revenue growth in Q3FY25 on a consolidated basis, he added

Order Win Anupam Rasayan also announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with US MNC, a global leader in science and innovation, to supply a high-performance specialty chemical used in critical Polymer applications. The supply of this product will span over next 10 years, with cumulative sales projected to reach $195 million ( around ₹1,697 crores). This product will be manufactured in existing manufacturing facilities, said Anupam Rasayan

