Mid-cap stock declares Rs. 7.20 per share dividend, PAT rises 244% in Q2

Mr. Bharat K Sheth Deputy Chairman & Managing Director said “In the first quarter, we mentioned that all four of our shipping sectors did well. In this quarter, the crude and product tanker freight markets became even stronger, which more than compensated for lower dry bulk rates. This enabled the Company to post its best ever quarterly profit. With the very strong cash flows for the quarter, the Company’s net debt turned negative for the first time! Asset values reflected the trend in freight market sentiment, with tanker prices continuing to rise and dry bulk prices falling by approximately 15 to 20%. The continuing strengthening in oil prices coupled with low level of inventory has supported the offshore business and here too the asset values are on the rise. As stated in the previous quarter, we continue to believe that the worst in this sector is behind us. A word of caution – with continuing high inflation and high interest rates, a global recession is possible. This would impact demand for multiple commodities, threatening our market."