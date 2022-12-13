Midcap stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus issue. Do you own?

Further, the prices of Sheela Foam's raw materials, TDI, and Polyol have softened significantly. TDI prices have declined by ~10% to ₹225/kg from an average of ₹248/kg in Q2FY23. Polyol prices are at an all-time low of ₹120/kg. ICICI Direct's note said, this is expected to aid the margins of the company. The management expects gross margin to be at ~45% or a little higher in the coming quarters.