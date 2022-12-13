Midcap stock fixes record date for 1:1 bonus issue. Do you own?

Manufacturer of Polyurethane (PU) foams, Sheela Foam stock is in focus on Tuesday as the company fixed a record date for its bonus equity shares. The company plans to issue a bonus in the ratio of 1:1. In the early trading session, stock rose by nearly 6% before correcting and trading on a flat note. On the record date, the company will determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue benefit.
Manufacturer of Polyurethane (PU) foams, Sheela Foam stock is in focus on Tuesday as the company fixed a record date for its bonus equity shares. The company plans to issue a bonus in the ratio of 1:1. In the early trading session, stock rose by nearly 6% before correcting and trading on a flat note. On the record date, the company will determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue benefit.
At around 12.10 pm, Sheela Foam stock traded at ₹2,598 apiece marginally down on BSE. The stock rose by at least 5.76% in the early session with an intraday high of ₹2,750 apiece. The company's market cap is around ₹12,674 crore.
At around 12.10 pm, Sheela Foam stock traded at ₹2,598 apiece marginally down on BSE. The stock rose by at least 5.76% in the early session with an intraday high of ₹2,750 apiece. The company's market cap is around ₹12,674 crore.
On the previous day, Sheela Foam stock was around ₹2,600.20 apiece.
On the previous day, Sheela Foam stock was around ₹2,600.20 apiece.
In its regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company announced that it has fixed December 22 (Thursday) as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
In its regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company announced that it has fixed December 22 (Thursday) as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
That being said, the company may turn ex-bonus on December 21 ahead of the record date.
That being said, the company may turn ex-bonus on December 21 ahead of the record date.
The ratio of 1:1 bonus issue -- means that -- the company will issue 1 bonus equity share having a face value of ₹5 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share.
The ratio of 1:1 bonus issue -- means that -- the company will issue 1 bonus equity share having a face value of ₹5 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share.
Under the 1:1 bonus shares, the company plans to issue 4,87,82,808 equity shares having a face value of ₹5 each. However, in its regulatory filing, the company said, the actual number of bonus equity shares will be determined based on the paid-up share capital as of the record date.
Under the 1:1 bonus shares, the company plans to issue 4,87,82,808 equity shares having a face value of ₹5 each. However, in its regulatory filing, the company said, the actual number of bonus equity shares will be determined based on the paid-up share capital as of the record date.
It said, "the Bonus shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted."
It said, "the Bonus shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted."
The bonus shares will be issued from the company's free reserves as of March 31, 2022, which stood around ₹1,185.13 crore.
The bonus shares will be issued from the company's free reserves as of March 31, 2022, which stood around ₹1,185.13 crore.
The company plans to complete the bonus shares issuance latest by January 8, 2023.
The company plans to complete the bonus shares issuance latest by January 8, 2023.
Where are Sheela Foam's shares headed?
Where are Sheela Foam's shares headed?
Earlier this month, in its report dated December 3rd, ICICI Direct stated that Sheela Foam is currently facing demand-related challenges in the domestic market as there is a lower footfall in the retail outlets and consumers are postponing their discretionary spend amid rising inflation. The company is ramping up its distribution network to reach more consumers.
Earlier this month, in its report dated December 3rd, ICICI Direct stated that Sheela Foam is currently facing demand-related challenges in the domestic market as there is a lower footfall in the retail outlets and consumers are postponing their discretionary spend amid rising inflation. The company is ramping up its distribution network to reach more consumers.
Also, the brokerage's note stated that the company is also facing a demand slowdown in its Spain business due to geopolitical conditions in Europe. The current demand in Spain has come down to 75% of the normal demand. However the management expects demand for exports to pick up from Q4 onwards.
Also, the brokerage's note stated that the company is also facing a demand slowdown in its Spain business due to geopolitical conditions in Europe. The current demand in Spain has come down to 75% of the normal demand. However the management expects demand for exports to pick up from Q4 onwards.
On the other hand, the company improved its product offering in Australia and the Australian market remains to be stable with strong demand. SFL has maintained its 40% market share in Australia.
On the other hand, the company improved its product offering in Australia and the Australian market remains to be stable with strong demand. SFL has maintained its 40% market share in Australia.
Further, the prices of Sheela Foam's raw materials, TDI, and Polyol have softened significantly. TDI prices have declined by ~10% to ₹225/kg from an average of ₹248/kg in Q2FY23. Polyol prices are at an all-time low of ₹120/kg. ICICI Direct's note said, this is expected to aid the margins of the company. The management expects gross margin to be at ~45% or a little higher in the coming quarters.
Further, the prices of Sheela Foam's raw materials, TDI, and Polyol have softened significantly. TDI prices have declined by ~10% to ₹225/kg from an average of ₹248/kg in Q2FY23. Polyol prices are at an all-time low of ₹120/kg. ICICI Direct's note said, this is expected to aid the margins of the company. The management expects gross margin to be at ~45% or a little higher in the coming quarters.
Meanwhile, the company has maintained its CAPEX guidance of ₹350 crore over the next two years to increase its manufacturing capacity by 23% in India & overseas.
Meanwhile, the company has maintained its CAPEX guidance of ₹350 crore over the next two years to increase its manufacturing capacity by 23% in India & overseas.
Following the above, ICICI Direct's note said, "We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at 50x FY24E EPS with a revised target price of ₹3300/share."
Following the above, ICICI Direct's note said, "We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at 50x FY24E EPS with a revised target price of ₹3300/share."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.