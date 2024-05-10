Midcap stock Jupiter Wagons jumps to all-time high, quadruples money in 1 year. Time to sell?
Jupiter Wagons' share price hit its 52-week low of ₹110.75 on May 11th last year. With the current market price at ₹484, the stock has quadrupled, surging 337 per cent in one year.
Jupiter Wagons share price: Shares of Jupiter Wagons continued witnessing buying interest for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, May 10, as they surged 15 per cent to hit their fresh all-time high of ₹484 in intraday trade on BSE.
