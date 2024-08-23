Mid-cap stock to buy: HSBC sees 20% upside despite base-building performance. Here’s why

HSBC maintains a buy call on Delhivery, citing its dominant position in India's e-commerce logistics industry. Delhivery's Q1 FY24-25 net profit is 54.35 crore, with revenue rising 12.56 per cent to 2,172.30 crore.

Livemint, Written By Nishant Kumar
Published23 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Trade Now
Mid-cap stock to buy: HSBC sees 20% upside despite base-building performance. Here's why
Mid-cap stock to buy: HSBC sees 20% upside despite base-building performance. Here’s why(Pixabay)

Delhivery share price has been lacklustre over the last year, gaining nearly 3 per cent. However, global brokerage firm HSBC remains positive about the stock's prospects and sees a 20 per cent upside potential in it. In its fresh report earlier this week, HSBC maintained a buy call on the stock and kept the target price unchanged at 500, implying a 20 per cent upside.

"We like Delhivery for its dominant position with superior economics in high growth e-commerce logistics industry. We retain our Buy rating on the stock as we see the company as dominant in India's structurally high-growth e-commerce logistics market. Delhivery trades 33 times FY27E PE, and our target price implies nearly 40 times PE," HSBC said.

Why is HSBC positive about Delhivery?

The global brokerage firm compared India’s two largest third-party e-commerce logistics companies- Delhivery and Ecom Express. For Ecom Express, which is not listed on exchanges, HSBC sources data from its recently filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

According to HSBC, Delhivery’s cost economics are far superior to those of its closest peer in the express parcel business, which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of its revenue. The global brokerage firm observed that this is not reflected in Delhivery’s consolidated profitability, as the remaining revenue comes from early-stage businesses, which are currently loss-making at an adjusted EBITDA level.

Also Read | Delhivery to launch dark store network for rapid e-commerce deliveries

Delhivery’s business is more diversified across the logistics services and customers, while Ecom is focused mostly on the e-commerce express market.

"Delhivery’s Express Parcel business revenue is now 2.2 times that of Ecom Express in FY24, and overall revenue is 3.1 times. Delhivery’s Express Parcel business adjusted EBITDA margin is at least about 8ppts higher than that of Ecom Express," HSBC underscored.

"With the exception of FY23, Delhivery’s Express Parcel revenue growth has been higher than that of Ecom in each of the last five years," the brokerage firm added.

Also Read | Delhivery may hit a roadblock before delivering big success

Delhivery saw a net profit of 54.35 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Its revenue from operations rose 12.56 per cent to 2,172.30, compared to 1,929.78 in the same period last year.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMid-cap stock to buy: HSBC sees 20% upside despite base-building performance. Here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

306.85
01:16 PM | 23 AUG 2024
2.3 (0.76%)

Tata Steel

154.00
01:16 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-0.1 (-0.06%)

Ambuja Cements

636.15
01:16 PM | 23 AUG 2024
3.25 (0.51%)

Tata Motors

1,088.20
01:16 PM | 23 AUG 2024
19.6 (1.83%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Minda Corporation

584.60
01:12 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.65 (8.67%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.25
01:14 PM | 23 AUG 2024
15.85 (7.53%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical

517.00
01:14 PM | 23 AUG 2024
33.2 (6.86%)

Railtel Corporation Of India

495.05
01:13 PM | 23 AUG 2024
24.25 (5.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,532.00-267.00
    Chennai
    73,890.00450.00
    Delhi
    72,888.00-481.00
    Kolkata
    73,675.0020.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue