Midcap stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Should you buy?

Analysts are optimistic about GMM Pfaudler going forward after the management laid out a robust growth trajectory for the next three years.
Midcap stock, GMM Pfaudler witnessed selling pressure on Thursday ahead of its dividend record date. The shares will turn ex-dividend tomorrow. The company is offering a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share for fiscal FY22. However, analysts are optimistic about GMM Pfaudler going forward after the management laid out a robust growth trajectory for the next three years. Analysts have given a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹2,300 on GMM Pfaudler.
On BSE, GMM Pfaudler shares closed at ₹1915.40 apiece down by ₹36.95 or 1.89%. The company has a market valuation of ₹8,399.51 crore.
So far in 2022, the shares have climbed more than 17% on Dalal Street. Meanwhile, in a year, the shares have given nearly 26% returns to investors. The shares were around ₹1,521 on September 8 last year.
GMM Pfaudler dividend
For the financial year FY22, the company has announced a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share.
In its annual report last month, GMM stated that "a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share on 1,46,17,500 equity shares [having a face value of ₹2 each] (pre-bonus), which translates to Re 1 per equity share on 4,38,52,500 equity shares [having face value of ₹2 each] (post-bonus) subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting."
In July, GMM Pfaudler issued bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, which means, two bonus equity shares given on one existing equity share. The face value of the bonus issue was ₹2 each.
The company has fixed September 13 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the final dividend. If the final dividend is approved in the annual general meeting (AGM), then it will be paid on or before October 17, 2022. The final dividend will amount to around ₹4.39 crore.
The company's AGM is scheduled on September 19, 2022.
That said, GMM Pfaudler will turn ex-dividend on September 9. In general terms, the ex-dividend date indicates which shareholders are eligible for receiving dividend benefits. On this day, the company's stock turns ex-dividend, which means after this day, the stock will not carry the value of the next dividend payments.
Notably, the company's board of directors has declared and paid three interim dividends of Re 1 per share each aggregating to ₹3 per share for FY22. The total amount distributed as interim dividends on the paid-up share capital for the year amounted to ₹4.39 crore. These dividends are first interim, second interim, and third interim.
Should you buy GMM Pfaudler shares?
Sandeep Tulsiyan and Gaurav Uttrani analysts at JM Financial in their research note dated September 6, said, "We attended the analyst meeting conducted by GMM Pfaudler, where management laid out its 3-year growth plan - ‘Vision 2025’, aiming revenue at ₹37 billion (FY22: INR25.4bn), EBITDA margin at 17% (FY22:13%) and ROCE at 25%."
The analysts highlighted key takeaways from the analysts' meeting. They are - a) maintain focus on high growth markets of India and China, to drive 13% sales CAGR over FY22-25E, b) target margin improvement of 400bps through value sourcing (higher sourcing from India and Brazil), operational excellency (turnaround in China and Germany facilities) and ramp up of new plants (Vatva and Hyderabad), c) bolt-on acquisitions and to drive cross-selling (Interseal and Hydro Air) and diversification (Acid Recovery).
"The company has completed 7 acquisitions in last 5 years to spruce up its manufacturing capacities and develop adjacencies to capture higher wallet share from existing customers," the analysts added.
Despite these acquisitions and 100% stake purchase of Pfaudler’s global business, its net debt to EBITDA stands at 1.2x, as cash flows improved materially in the past 2 years, the analysts added.
Further, they said, "We expect the company to post sales/adjusted EPS CAGR of 15%/36% over FY22-25E given robust order book of ₹22 billion."
On valuation, the analysts said, "We maintain BUY with revised TP of ₹2,300 (35x Sep’24E EPS), as we incorporate EPS accretion due to acquisition of balance 46% stake in Pfaudler International and margin improvement."
In the first quarter of FY23, GMM Pfaudler reported a consolidated net profit of ₹61.47 crore compared to a loss of ₹18.40 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue from operations stood at ₹739.24 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹551.68 crore in Q1FY22.
GMM Pfaudler is a global leader in corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services for the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and energy industries.