Midcap stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Should you buy?

The analysts highlighted key takeaways from the analysts' meeting. They are - a) maintain focus on high growth markets of India and China, to drive 13% sales CAGR over FY22-25E, b) target margin improvement of 400bps through value sourcing (higher sourcing from India and Brazil), operational excellency (turnaround in China and Germany facilities) and ramp up of new plants (Vatva and Hyderabad), c) bolt-on acquisitions and to drive cross-selling (Interseal and Hydro Air) and diversification (Acid Recovery).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}