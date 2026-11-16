Mid-cap stocks: AI-led short-cycle deals rise; Anand Rathi identifies mid-cap IT stocks Mphasis, Sonata set to benefit

Domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi, in its recent report, said Indian mid-cap technology companies delivered better-than-expected revenue growth in the September-ending quarter, despite muted expectations, with median year-on-year constant currency (CC) revenue growth improving to around 3.1% from 2% in Q1FY27.

The brokerage highlighted that mid-cap companies, including Persistent Systems, Birlasoft, Firstsource, and Sonata Software, benefited from around 1% quarter-on-quarter rupee depreciation, which partly offset the impact of wage hikes across several companies. It also noted that EBIT margins remained largely stable.

The median EBIT margin stood at 13.4%, compared with 13.5% in Q4FY26. The brokerage noted that the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment continues to be a structural growth driver for mid-cap IT companies, with technology spending by US banks increasing at a double-digit pace year-on-year.

Anand Rathi also highlighted an emerging trend across IT companies, first articulated by LTM and subsequently echoed by Mphasis and Sonata Software, with a considerable increase in short-cycle, project-based deals, primarily related to AI.

This comes as enterprises adopt a wait-and-watch approach towards longer-tenure contracts amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Looking ahead, the brokerage expects revenue growth to remain muted in FY27 due to AI-led deflationary pressures, compounded by geopolitical uncertainty. It believes scaled mid-cap IT companies with a focus on execution could benefit from increasing vendor consolidation and cost-takeout deals.

However, technology-focused mid-cap IT companies could face pressure as hyperscalers increasingly focus on cost savings amid substantial AI and data center-related capital expenditure.

Nevertheless, Anand Rathi remains positive on the sector's longer-term structural opportunities, including AI deployment and integration, legacy modernisation, data optimisation, agentic lifecycle management, token optimisation, small language model (SLM) deployment, agentic operations, and sovereign AI. The brokerage expects enterprise software companies to monetise AI opportunities first during FY27, followed by IT services companies as deployments scale up in FY28.

Top picks and rating changes Among its preferred stocks, Anand Rathi named Mphasis, citing its focus on market-share gains, an expected BFSI recovery, a 28% year-on-year increase in its total pipeline, and the launch of its Enterprise Agency Platform, Tria, as part of its platform-led strategy.

The brokerage also identified Mastek and Sonata Software as potential turnaround stories. Both stocks trade at discounts to the FY28 estimated mid-cap IT price-to-earnings multiple of 17.9 times.

For Mphasis, the brokerage has a price target of ₹3,079, indicating an upside potential of 27.8% from the stock's latest closing price. It expects Mastek to rise 42% from its current price to reach ₹2,118, while its price target for Sonata Software implies an upside potential of 27.6% to ₹328 apiece.

Separately, Anand Rathi upgraded LTTS and KPIT Technologies to buy from their earlier ratings, citing improving growth visibility, AI-led revenue traction and margin recovery prospects at LTTS, and diversification beyond European passenger vehicles, higher product contribution, and AI-led efficiencies at KPIT.

However, it downgraded Persistent Systems to Hold despite its industry-leading growth, citing potential margin dilution from a mega deal, risks associated with the Nagarro acquisition, and elevated valuations that could limit further upside.

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