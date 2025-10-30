Here are some midcap stocks bought by FIIs in Q2. Should investors follow?
Equitymaster 8 min read 30 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Midcap stocks typically deliver higher earnings growth than large caps, especially during expansionary cycles in the economy. Here is a list of such stocks bought by FIIs in Q2.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are drawn to mid-cap stocks because they offer a compelling combination of market dynamism, capital efficiency, and growth potential that larger, more crowded companies may struggle to match.
topics
