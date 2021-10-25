Midcap stocks in a downward spiral: Key parameters to consider before buying

Earnings and other research: Before investing in any stock it is important to look at their earnings of the last 5 years. While it is important that the company has posted strong earnings in the last few quarters, it is also important to check how its rise has been over the years, whether it has been consistent or not. Focus on companies that have witnessed a stable rise over the years and have been less impacted by sudden economic concerns. Not just earnings, investors must also look at stocks with strong management, smaller debt, expansion plans, etc before investing in a midcap stock.