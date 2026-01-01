Five midcap stocks with revenue growth guidance of up to 40% for FY26

The Indian stock market is no longer a place where bargains are easily available. Thanks to the rally over the past two years, all stocks, including midcaps, have moved up.
Riding a mix of earnings growth, policy stability and steady domestic inflows, most now enjoy valuations way above their historical medians.
In such an environment, the question for investors is no longer where growth exists; it is how to capitalise on it. It is whether growth is still visible and believable. This is exactly where management guidance begins to matter. Companies that are willing to put numbers on the table.
More importantly, companies that are guiding revenue growth of up to 40% for FY26 offer a clearer window into how they see demand, profitability growth and capacity shaping up over the next year.
Midcap stocks are large enough to offer scale and visibility, yet small enough for growth to still matter. When these companies also lead their niches, revenue guidance becomes a signal of confidence. This piece examines midcaps where clear FY26 growth signals are supported by recent performance.
#1 Netweb Technologies India
Netweb Technologies India, an IT player, designs and manufactures high-end computing systems. These power complex workloads across high-performance computing, private cloud and artificial intelligence. This is a capability-led business, where design depth and execution matter more than volumes.
Netweb has reiterated its 35–40% revenue growth guidance for FY26. Apart from the strong growth number, what stands out is the confidence with which management has stuck to this range even after factoring in large strategic orders.
The company expects growth to come from core demand across AI systems, private cloud, and high-performance computing, rather than from one-off execution spikes.
Its H1FY26 revenue grew 51.1% YoY, on the back of strong order inflows. Ebitda margins came in at 14.9%, up from 14.1% in the year-ago period, led by operating leverage and a better mix, even as the AI-related business scaled up. The AI segment’s contribution to revenue rose, highlighting how quickly demand for AI-led systems is building.
Looking ahead, Netweb expects this momentum to carry forward. Moreover, the recently announced strategic orders can be executed without incremental capex, as existing manufacturing and integration capacities are sufficient.
The stock trades at a premium to its long-term median valuation. The next leg will depend on how consistently execution keeps pace with expectation.
#2 Genus Power Infrastructures
Genus Power Infrastructures operates in the power metering segment. The company enjoys a strong presence in smart electricity meters and metering services.
Genus Power has increased its FY26 revenue forecast. It is now aiming to generate a total revenue of ₹4,500 crore. The company has also guided for Ebitda margins of around 20%.
The guidance is visible in the H1FY26 numbers. Revenue grew 132% in comparison to the same period last year. This was the result of a sharp ramp-up in smart meter installations. Operating Ebitda margins were stronger at 21.2%, up from 17.1% in the year-ago period, thanks to operating leverage, cost control and better absorption of fixed costs as volumes scaled.
Looking ahead, the business visibility is healthy. As of September 2025, the order book stood at ₹28,700 crore. As more projects go live, management expects working capital intensity to ease gradually over the next few quarters.
The company is adding capacity to support higher throughput, while capex remains focused on execution readiness rather than aggressive expansion.
Currently, the shares of Genus Power trade at a premium to its long-term median valuation. From here, the focus shifts to whether execution stays on track as scale increases and margins settle closer to guided levels.
#3 Waaree Renewable Technologies
Waaree Renewable Technologies operates in the solar EPC space. It is a business where execution matters more than capacity. Project management, procurement discipline and on-ground coordination largely determine outcomes.
The company has not given a formal revenue growth guidance for FY26. However, the H1FY26 results and a healthy unexecuted order book and steady order inflows continue to support confidence around near-term growth.
H1FY26 revenue grew 81.1% over the same period last year. This was driven by a sharp acceleration in project execution. Operating Ebitda margins expanded, with Q2 FY26 margins at 20.4% compared with 13.7% a year ago, thanks to operating leverage and cost control.
Management has indicated that while quarterly margins can fluctuate, it is comfortable with Ebitda margins of around 15% at a full-year level.
Looking ahead, momentum is expected to carry forward. The unexecuted order book at 3.48 GWp is to be executed over the next 12–15 months. Incremental growth does not require heavy capex.
The EPC business remains asset-light, funded through internal accruals, milestone-based payments and disciplined working capital management. Select IPP additions have been approved, but EPC execution continues to be the primary growth engine.
At present, the stock trades at a premium to its long-term median valuation. From here, delivery consistency will matter more than headline growth numbers.
#4 Krishna Defence and Allied Industries
Krishna Defence and Allied Industries operates in a narrow but important part of the defence supply chain. It produces specialised steel sections, weld consumables, and components that are used in naval platforms and armoured systems.
The company is aiming to grow at 30–40% over the next few years. This confidence comes from the platforms it is already part of rather than from near-term order announcements. Management has repeatedly stressed that visibility comes from understanding long-cycle naval programmes, not from reading too much into quarterly order book movements.
That approach shows up in the numbers as well. H1 FY26 revenue grew 28.1% YoY. Operating EBITDA margins moved up to 17.9% from 15.0% a year ago. This came from operating leverage and better productivity as volumes increased, rather than from any meaningful shift in product mix.
Looking ahead, the company entered the second half with an order book of ₹190 crore. Krishna Defence has completed its recent capacity expansion, which is now fully operational. Growth from here is expected to come more from higher throughput than from adding new assets.
The stock trades at a premium to its long-term median valuation. From here, the story hinges less on fresh announcements and more on whether execution continues to quietly compound.
#5 Shakti Pumps
Shakti Pumps is best known for solar pumps. The company’s operations includes government-linked schemes, exports and a growing retail footprint.
The company is guiding for an average of 20–25% revenue growth in FY26. This guidance comes despite weather-related disruptions and delays linked to extended monsoons.
In H1 FY26, the company reported a revenue growth of a mere 7% YoY, impacted by slower execution during the extended monsoon period. Even so, profitability held up well.
Operating Ebitda margins for H1 FY26 stood at 21.7%, while Q2 FY26 margins came in at 20.4%. The moderation in quarterly margins came from higher raw material costs. Management has been clear that this guidance remains unchanged, with growth expected to be back-ended as execution accelerates in the second half of the year. It also reiterated its full-year margin guidance as operating leverage improves.
Looking ahead, the company is banking on its order book of ₹1300 crore as of early November. Execution momentum is to pick up as weather disruptions fade and delayed installations resume. Capex remains a key part of the longer-term story.
The company is in the middle of a capacity expansion and a 2.2 GW solar cell and module project. The total planned capex is around ₹1200 crore over the next 18 months. This is expected to be funded through a mix of internal accruals, recent equity raising and incremental debt.
The stock trades at a premium to its long-term median valuation. From here, the focus shifts to how smoothly execution picks up in the second half and whether the company delivers on its full-year growth and margin guidance.
Conclusion
In a market where valuations leave little room for error, growth needs to be backed by steady execution and profitability. Revenue guidance, especially in the 20–40% range, sets a high bar. It reflects not just ambition, but also management’s assessment of demand visibility, capacity readiness and balance sheet strength.
That said, guidance is only the starting point. What matters over time is whether companies deliver quarter after quarter, without stretching balance sheets or compromising margins. Midcap stocks can reward investors handsomely when execution compounds. However, they can also disappoint when expectations outpace reality.
For investors, the task is to stay grounded. Look beyond price momentum, track operating performance closely and pay attention to how management commentary evolves as the year progresses. In an expensive market, selectivity matters more than conviction.
Happy Investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
