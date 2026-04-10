Mid-cap stocks to buy: Centrum bullish on CCL Products, Mold-Tek Packaging, La Opala ahead of Q4 results

Midcap companies CCL Products, Mold-Tek Packaging, and La Opala RG remain top picks in the consumer-focused space for Centrum Broking Ltd

The brokerage in its Q4FY26 results preview report said that it expects these companies to sustain their growth momentum, driven by steady volume expansion and improving product mix, even amid volatility in green coffee prices. While reported growth may appear softer compared to the previous two quarters due to a high base effect, Centrum does not anticipate any significant disruption from the ongoing West Asia crisis on either demand or supply.

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Demand for instant coffee continues to remain resilient across global markets, and management’s confidence in reducing debt—despite fluctuations in green coffee prices—is seen as a positive indicator.

Centrum has maintained a ‘BUY’ rating on all three stocks. The brokerage pegged CCL Products share price target with ₹1,330, Mold-Tek Packaging share price target with ₹730, and La Opala RG share price target with ₹260.

In terms of stock performance, CCL Products has significantly outperformed its peers, delivering gains of 12.8% over the past month, 25.2% in three months, 33.6% in six months, and a strong 105.9% over the past year. This compares with more moderate one-year returns of 18.7% for Mold-Tek Packaging and 14.9% for La Opala RG.

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CCL Products As stated by Centrum Broking, CCL Products is poised for consistent growth in volume, backed by an enhanced product lineup. The brokerage forecasts a year-on-year volume growth of approximately 15% for the fourth quarter of FY26, with EBITDA expected to follow a similar path. In spite of the persistent fluctuations in green coffee prices, CCLP is anticipated to maintain its growth trajectory, supported by strong demand and improved pricing.

Robusta coffee prices have decreased nearly 30% over the last year due to better production forecasts, although they still exceed historical average levels. Although the reported growth might seem subdued due to a high comparison base from recent quarters, Centrum asserts that this is mainly a visual effect and does not reflect any real weakness.

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Mold-Tek Packaging Centrum Broking Ltd predicts that Mold-Tek Packaging is set to experience significant growth driven by volume in the fourth quarter of FY26, thanks to stable sourcing of raw materials and strong demand in critical sectors. The management has indicated expectations for a robust quarter, as the company has successfully secured a reliable supply of polypropylene from Reliance Industries Ltd, while competitors in the packaging industry have faced disruptions due to the crisis in West Asia.

This advantage in sourcing has allowed Mold-Tek Packaging to fulfill orders efficiently and transfer the rising costs of raw materials to customers. Centrum anticipates that this positioning will enable the company to capture a larger share of the rigid packaging market amidst the prevailing uncertainties.

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The brokerage estimates around 12% year-on-year volume growth, with strong traction in paints and food & FMCG segments, offsetting some softness in lubes. Additionally, the pharma segment is likely to recover, while EBITDA per kg is projected to improve to ₹42.1 in 4QFY26, indicating better profitability.

La Opala RG According to Centrum Broking Ltd, La Opala RG is witnessing a gradual demand recovery, with revenue expected to remain largely flat on a sequential basis in 4QFY26. This is due to slower-than-anticipated improvement in demand and continued pressure in the exports segment, particularly in the Middle East market.

Despite muted top-line growth, margins are likely to stay strong, supported by cost savings from the closure of the old Madhupur plant. Centrum estimates EBITDA growth of around 17% year-on-year, though overall earnings may remain flat due to higher base effects from other income and taxes.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.