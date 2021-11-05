These midcap stocks are Motilal Oswal's top picks

“The country saw the third consecutive year of normal monsoons, with the southwest monsoon season ending 0.7% short of the long-period average. Macroeconomic trends saw good recovery, with high-frequency indicators (GST collections, e-way bills, PMI readings, and fuel demand) improving month on month. Exports have emerged as a growth engine – India reported more than USD100b worth of exports in 2QFY22, the highest ever in a single quarter. The normal monsoon season is likely to further spur rural demand, and with the government balance sheet in good stead, we expect the government to press the fiscal pedal to drive growth in 2HFY22," the brokerage said in a note.