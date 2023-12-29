Midcaps in Review | From REC to Oil India, here are the top 10 midcap gainers of 2023; check full list
In the last one year, the top 10 midcap gainers logged a double-to-triple digit rise in their stock prices and rose in the range of 80-300 per cent YTD on the Nifty Midcap 150.
Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose around 20 per cent in 2023, recording their second-best year since 2017, and were among the top-performing stock indexes globally.
