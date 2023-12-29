Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose around 20 per cent in 2023, recording their second-best year since 2017, and were among the top-performing stock indexes globally.

On the last trading session of 2023, the Nifty 50 settled at 21,731.40 and Sensex closed at 72,240.26, snapping their five-day winning streak, on profit-booking in select heavyweights even as the mid and smallcap indices ended with healthy gains. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 36,889.87 and 42,728.21 respectively during the session.

Among key broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 150 index represents about 15 per cent of the free float market capitalization of the stocks listed on NSE as on September 29, 2023. The total traded value for the last six months ending September 2023, of all index constituents is approximately 21.1 per cent of the traded value of all stocks on NSE.

In the last one year, the top 10 midcap gainers logged a double-to-triple digit rise in their stock prices and rose in the range of 80-300 per cent YTD on the Nifty Midcap 150. According to Bloomberg data, here are the top 10 midcap gainers of 2023 and the cumulative change in their share price during 2023:

Here are the top 10 midcap gainers of 2023:

1.REC: At a current market price (CMP) of ₹411.50, the stock has emerged as the biggest midcap gainer of 2023, logging a sharp 277.34 per cent increase in its stock price.

2.Power Finance Corp Ltd: At a current CMP of ₹382.45, the stock has emerged as the second biggest midcap gainer of 2023, logging a sharp 264.11 per cent increase in its stock price.

