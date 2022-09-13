Mid-caps, small-caps continue outperformance despite volatility2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:10 AM IST
The rebounding equity markets have improved sentiments, as well as the risk appetite of investors
NEW DELHI : Mid-caps and small caps continued to outperform benchmark indices despite the recent volatility in the markets. The gains of 5.64% and 5.89%, respectively, for BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices are higher than the Sensex’s 3.42% rise in August. The trend continued in September. The Sensex has gained just 1.74% so far in September, while mid- and small-cap indices gained 3.32-4.34%.