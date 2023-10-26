Midcaps, smallcaps crash! Is the time for largecaps back?
The broader markets have crashed sharply in this latest round of sell-off. The mid-cap and small-cap indices have underperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap index down 7.5 percent in six straight sessions, as against a 5 percent fall in benchmark Nifty in this same period.
Is the time for largecaps back? Analysts believe so. The broader markets have crashed sharply in this latest round of sell-off, weighed down by rising geopolitical conflict between Israel and Palestine, rising US bond yields, surging crude oil prices and continuous foreign investor outflows.
