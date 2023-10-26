Midcaps, smallcaps crash! Is the time for largecaps back?

The broader markets have crashed sharply in this latest round of sell-off. The mid-cap and small-cap indices have underperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap index down 7.5 percent in six straight sessions, as against a 5 percent fall in benchmark Nifty in this same period.

Is the time for largecaps back? Analysts believe so. The broader markets have crashed sharply in this latest round of sell-off, weighed down by rising geopolitical conflict between Israel and Palestine, rising US bond yields, surging crude oil prices and continuous foreign investor outflows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, Nifty Smallcap has been in the red for the past 4 consecutive sessions, down 7.5 percent in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, the upcoming General Elections are likely to keep markets volatile in the near term, say experts.

The yield on the 10-year US benchmark bond rose to over five percent for the first time since 2007 on Monday, putting pressure on equity markets globally. Though it has receded below 5 percent - but still remains at a multi-year high.

"In addition to rising bond yields, as markets turn wary of further escalation of the war in Israel, risk-off sentiments are now clearly evident. Domestic macro continues to remain resilient. However, risk of deficient rainfall and reservoir levels still lingers on nascent farm income and rural recovery," JM Financial said in a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Just in today's deals, the Nifty Midcap index lost as much as 2.3 percent to its intra-day low of 37,655.85, whereas the Nifty Smallcap index fell 3 percent to its day's low of 12,048.75. In comparison, the Nifty fell 1.4 percent to 18,849.15 in today's deals.

In October so far, Nifty Midcap index has declined 6.6 percent and Nifty Smallcap index is down 4 percent as against a 3.8 percent fall in benchmark Nifty.

The Midcap index has also lost 9.6 percent from its all-time high of 41,686.75, hit on September 12, 2023. Similarly, the Nifty Smallcap index has also dipped over 8 percent from its peak of 13,148.30, hit on October 18, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison, the Nifty has shed 6.7 percent from its record high of 20,222.45, hit on September 15, 2023.

However, on a YTD basis, the mid and small-cap indices have outperformed benchmarks, rising 20 percent and 26 percent, respectively, as against a 4 percent gain in Nifty.

"The main reason for correction can be attributed to the worsening of geo-political tension, rising US yield and profit booking before the upcoming election. FII has also increased their pace of selling and that might continue in the short term until rates pick out there. Long-term investors do not need to do much and the only thing they can do is to add on in dip and stay with quality. The market may look reasonable in terms of the valuation if it corrects 300-400 points more from here and geo-political risk stablises although no one can predict the top or bottom in the short term," said Mukesh Kochar, National Head of Wealth at AUM Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What should investors do? Anirudh Garg, Partner and Head of Research at Invasset, PMS We anticipate a potential short-term correction in the financial markets due to various global concerns. The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict involving multiple countries has introduced uncertainty, leading to a surge in gold and bond prices, and contributing to a negative sentiment. Additionally, escalating oil prices have further fueled this negativity. We anticipate a potential 10 percent correction in the Nifty index and a more substantial 12 to 15 percent correction in midcaps and smallcaps.

The perception of overpriced stocks primarily stems from the focus on bullish sectors, particularly capital goods, which has pushed capital towards mid and small-cap companies. However, these valuations may not be justifiable, especially if growth decelerates, potentially resulting in a significant 50% P/E devaluation.

We advocate selective investments. Some companies may still maintain reasonable valuations, becoming even more attractive during a market downturn. While our current stance is to remain fully invested, we will initiate a gradual profit-booking approach. Caution is paramount in these uncertain times, and impulsive purchases should be avoided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Viraj Gandhi, CEO, SAMCO MF Midcaps and smallcaps usually are subject to higher volatility, especially when their valuations are on either extreme. Currently, a good chunk of small and mid-cap stocks is trading at higher valuations. Whenever there is such a scenario, even a small negative news has a larger impact on the stock prices which we witnessed a few days back even though it was temporary. So, yes, at least in the near term, we see more valuation comfort in the largecaps and larger midcaps.

As current valuations offer a limited scope of further expansion, an increase in corporate earnings will be the primary factor that would drive the market returns moving forward. Moreover, the margin of safety at current levels in certain pockets has reduced as compared to largecaps. Keeping this in view, the broader market may see some time correction in the near term and flows will likely shift to largecaps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddarth Bhamre - EVP, Head of Research, Religare Broking Domestic fund flow in secondary markets is still in the increasing trend. With new mutual fund schemes getting launched regularly with the objective of investing in mid-cap stocks, we believe the correction may not be deep. There may be periodic rotation but the space may continue to attract everyone’s interest. After years of underperformance, mid and small-cap space has shown outperformance and it may last for some more time.

