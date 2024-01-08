Mid and small-cap indices hit new highs in 2024; is it time to move to largecaps? Here's what top experts suggest
Going ahead, experts believe that the rally in midcaps and smallcaps in 2024 is not likely to be as strong as the one in 2023 due to high valuations. Furthermore, the analysts have started to prefer largecaps over midcaps and smallcaps in 2024 after last year's surge.
Midcaps and smallcaps made a strong comeback in the previous year, outperforming largecaps by a wide margin. While the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices surged 40-50 percent in 2023, the benchmark Nifty rose over 19 percent.
