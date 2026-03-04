A widening Middle East conflict sparked stock-market declines from New York to Seoul, with an early spike in oil prices touching off fears about an economic slowdown and a fresh bout of inflation.
Middle East conflict circles the world’s markets, stirring fears of stalled growth, inflation
SummaryOil prices jumped before reversing course after President Trump assured safe passage for tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
