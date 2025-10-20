Midwest IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Midwest IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Midwest Ltd received strong demand from investors during its bidding period. Focus now shifts towards the Midwest IPO allotment date, which is likely today 20 October 2025.

The public issue of the Black Galaxy Granite producer and exporter was open from October 15 to 17. Midwest IPO allotment date is likely today, October 20, and the IPO listing date is October 24. Midwest shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Midwest IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on October 23, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Midwest IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Dam Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is Midwest IPO registrar.

In order to check Midwest IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Midwest IPO allotment status online.

Midwest IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Midwest Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Midwest IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Midwest IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Midwest Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Midwest IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Midwest IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Midwest Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Midwest IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Midwest IPO GMP Today Midwest shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). Midwest IPO GMP today is ₹101 per share, according to the market experts. This indicates that in the grey market, Midwest shares are trading higher by ₹101 apiece than their issue price.

Midwest IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹1,166 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 10% to the IPO price of ₹1,065 per share.

Midwest IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, October 15, to Friday, October 17. Midwest IPO allotment date is likely today, October 20, and the IPO listing date is October 24, Friday. Midwest shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹451 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 23.47 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.87 lakh shares worth ₹201 crore. Midwest IPO price band was set at ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share.

Midwest IPO has been subscribed 87.89 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 24.26 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 168.07 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 139.87 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the Midwest IPO registrar.

