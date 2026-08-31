Milky Mist Q1 Results: After strong IPO debut, profit and revenue surge | What financials suggest about company's health

Milky Mist Dairy Food, a recent debutant on the Indian stock market, on Monday reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June, posting a multifold jump in consolidated net profit.
The performance was supported by strong growth in its summer portfolio, while robust demand for paneer also contributed to a strong start to FY27.
The packaged food company reported a consolidated net profit surging 889.8% year-on-year to ₹64.68 crore from ₹6.53 crore in the year-ago quarter.
On the top line, the revenue from operations rose 43.6% year-on-year to ₹973.45 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹678.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by healthy sales performance across the company's product portfolio.
The summer portfolio, comprising ice cream, curd, and yogurt, recorded strong year-on-year growth due to an extended summer season, particularly in Southern India.
Paneer remained the largest contributor to revenue and recorded 34% year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the cheese and curd categories continued to deliver healthy growth of 38% and 27%, respectively. Revenue from the ice cream category rose 60%, while the yogurt category emerged as a standout performer, posting growth of 153%.
In terms of operating profitability, the EBITDA rose 74.5% year-on-year to ₹144.89 crore from ₹83.02 crore. Consequently, the EBITDA margin expanded to 14.88% from 12.24%, supported by operational efficiencies.
The June-quarter performance points to improving financial health, with strong revenue growth accompanied by a sharp expansion in profitability and margins.
The broad-based growth across product categories, combined with better operational efficiencies, an improved product mix, and pricing power, suggests that the company's growth is not limited to a single segment.
Milky Mist Dairy Food made a strong debut on the Indian stock market on August 18, with its shares ending nearly 30% above the issue price on Tuesday. The stock listed at ₹165 on both the BSE and NSE, representing a premium of 17.85% over its issue price of ₹140 per share.
The strong listing followed robust investor demand for the company's ₹1,553-crore IPO, which was subscribed 56.12 times by the final day of the bidding process. Considering Monday's closing price of ₹211, the stock is trading 51% higher over the issue price.
Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist focuses on value-added dairy products, including paneer, cheese, curd, yogurt, butter, ghee, and ice cream, and does not operate in the liquid milk segment.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.