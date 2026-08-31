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Milky Mist Q1 Results: After strong IPO debut, profit and revenue surge | What financials suggest about company's health

Milky Mist Dairy Food reported a substantial rise in Q1 FY27 net profit, boosted by strong demand for paneer and its summer portfolio. Revenue grew 43.6% year-on-year, with improved operational efficiencies and margins, signaling positive financial health upon its debut on the Indian stock market.

A Ksheerasagar
Published31 Aug 2026, 10:13 PM IST
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Milky Mist's summer portfolio, comprising ice cream, curd, and yogurt, recorded strong year-on-year growth due to an extended summer season, particularly in Southern India.
Milky Mist's summer portfolio, comprising ice cream, curd, and yogurt, recorded strong year-on-year growth due to an extended summer season, particularly in Southern India.(Company Website)
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Milky Mist Dairy Food, a recent debutant on the Indian stock market, on Monday reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June, posting a multifold jump in consolidated net profit.

The performance was supported by strong growth in its summer portfolio, while robust demand for paneer also contributed to a strong start to FY27.

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Strong sales growth and margin expansion drive a sharp jump in profit

The packaged food company reported a consolidated net profit surging 889.8% year-on-year to 64.68 crore from 6.53 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On the top line, the revenue from operations rose 43.6% year-on-year to 973.45 crore in Q1 FY27 from 678.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by healthy sales performance across the company's product portfolio.

The summer portfolio, comprising ice cream, curd, and yogurt, recorded strong year-on-year growth due to an extended summer season, particularly in Southern India.

Paneer remained the largest contributor to revenue and recorded 34% year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the cheese and curd categories continued to deliver healthy growth of 38% and 27%, respectively. Revenue from the ice cream category rose 60%, while the yogurt category emerged as a standout performer, posting growth of 153%.

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In terms of operating profitability, the EBITDA rose 74.5% year-on-year to 144.89 crore from 83.02 crore. Consequently, the EBITDA margin expanded to 14.88% from 12.24%, supported by operational efficiencies.

The June-quarter performance points to improving financial health, with strong revenue growth accompanied by a sharp expansion in profitability and margins.

The broad-based growth across product categories, combined with better operational efficiencies, an improved product mix, and pricing power, suggests that the company's growth is not limited to a single segment.

Also Read | Milky Mist’s Q1 profit up nearly 10x to ₹65 crore on strong summer sales
Also Read | Milky Mist Diary Food share price hits 10% upper circuit after strong listing

Milky Mist performed shares trade over 50% above IPO price

Milky Mist Dairy Food made a strong debut on the Indian stock market on August 18, with its shares ending nearly 30% above the issue price on Tuesday. The stock listed at 165 on both the BSE and NSE, representing a premium of 17.85% over its issue price of 140 per share.

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The strong listing followed robust investor demand for the company's 1,553-crore IPO, which was subscribed 56.12 times by the final day of the bidding process. Considering Monday's closing price of 211, the stock is trading 51% higher over the issue price.

Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist focuses on value-added dairy products, including paneer, cheese, curd, yogurt, butter, ghee, and ice cream, and does not operate in the liquid milk segment.

Also Read | Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscribed over 56 times, GMP hints 16% premium
Also Read | Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment date: GMP jumps, how to check status

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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