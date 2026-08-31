Milky Mist Q1 Results: After strong IPO debut, profit and revenue surge | What financials suggest about company's health

Milky Mist Dairy Food, a recent debutant on the Indian stock market, on Monday reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June, posting a multifold jump in consolidated net profit.
The performance was supported by strong growth in its summer portfolio, while robust demand for paneer also contributed to a strong start to FY27.
The packaged food company reported a consolidated net profit surging 889.8% year-on-year to ₹64.68 crore from ₹6.53 crore in the year-ago quarter.
On the top line, the revenue from operations rose 43.6% year-on-year to ₹973.45 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹678.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by healthy sales performance across the company's product portfolio.
The summer portfolio, comprising ice cream, curd, and yogurt, recorded strong year-on-year growth due to an extended summer season, particularly in Southern India.
Paneer remained the largest contributor to revenue and recorded 34% year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the cheese and curd categories continued to deliver healthy growth of 38% and 27%, respectively. Revenue from the ice cream category rose 60%, while the yogurt category emerged as a standout performer, posting growth of 153%.
In terms of operating profitability, the EBITDA rose 74.5% year-on-year to ₹144.89 crore from ₹83.02 crore. Consequently, the EBITDA margin expanded to 14.88% from 12.24%, supported by operational efficiencies.
The June-quarter performance points to improving financial health, with strong revenue growth accompanied by a sharp expansion in profitability and margins.
The broad-based growth across product categories, combined with better operational efficiencies, an improved product mix, and pricing power, suggests that the company's growth is not limited to a single segment.
Milky Mist Dairy Food made a strong debut on the Indian stock market on August 18, with its shares ending nearly 30% above the issue price on Tuesday. The stock listed at ₹165 on both the BSE and NSE, representing a premium of 17.85% over its issue price of ₹140 per share.
The strong listing followed robust investor demand for the company's ₹1,553-crore IPO, which was subscribed 56.12 times by the final day of the bidding process. Considering Monday's closing price of ₹211, the stock is trading 51% higher over the issue price.
Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist focuses on value-added dairy products, including paneer, cheese, curd, yogurt, butter, ghee, and ice cream, and does not operate in the liquid milk segment.
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