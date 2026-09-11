Milky Mist share price hits record high, soaring 75% from 52-week low: What’s fueling the rally?

Milky Mist Dairy Food shares are back in the spotlight, racing to a fresh record high on Friday, September 11 after the company announced a major capacity expansion in its high-protein dairy portfolio. The stock jumped 3.4% to ₹288.80, as investors cheered the commissioning of a new Skyr and Greek Yogurt manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The latest surge has added another leg to the stock's already spectacular run. From its 52-week low of ₹165, touched in August 2026, Milky Mist shares have now soared 75%, underscoring the strong momentum that has followed its market debut.

And the bigger picture is even more striking. Milky Mist made its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 18, with an issue price of ₹140. At ₹268.75, the stock is now up more than 106% from its IPO price, turning into a multibagger in just weeks of listing.

Milky Mist commissions new Skyr, Greek Yogurt facility Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited has commissioned a new Skyr and Greek Yogurt manufacturing facility using Ultrafiltration Technology at its integrated manufacturing facility in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, as the packaged food company expands its presence in the high-protein dairy segment.

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“Built with an investment of approximately ₹40 crore, the new exclusive plant has a processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per day. The expansion with latest technology significantly strengthens Milky Mist’s ability to scale its high-protein portfolio and respond to the growing consumer preference for convenient, protein-rich food products,” it said in a press release.

The company had introduced Ultrafiltration Technology for manufacturing Skyr and Greek Yogurt in India in 2022. Its customised multi-product yogurt facility, commissioned that year, had a capacity of around 20 tonnes per day. Since then, annual demand for the category has grown by more than 50%, while demand for high-protein yogurts has more than doubled in recent months.

The expansion is expected to increase the availability of Milky Mist’s Skyr and Greek Yogurt portfolio, support future revenue growth and strengthen the Company’s position in India’s rapidly developing high-protein dairy segment, it added.

Dr. K Rathnam, Wholetime Director and Chief Executive Officer of Milky Mist Dairy Food, said the rising popularity of high-protein nutrition validates the company's early investment in the category and reinforces its long-term potential within India’s value-added FMCG market.

"The commissioning of our advanced manufacturing facility represents a strategic expansion of our technological capabilities. With processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per day, it provides us with the scale to serve rising demand, accelerate innovation and expand the category. This investment strengthens Milky Mist’s position in the high-protein segment and creates a robust platform for sustained profitable growth,” stated Rathnam.

Milky Mist Q1 Results Milky Mist Dairy Food reported a sharp improvement in its consolidated financial performance for Q1FY27, with both revenue and profitability registering strong year-on-year growth. The company announced the results after market hours on August 31.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 889.81% YoY to ₹64.68 crore, while revenue from operations increased 43.6% YoY to ₹973.45 crore. The company attributed the revenue growth to healthy sales across its entire product portfolio. Operating performance also strengthened during the quarter. EBITDA rose 74.5% YoY to ₹144.89 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 14.88%, compared with 12.24% YoY.

Looking ahead, the management plans to maintain its focus on value-added food products while continuing to invest in the company's brands, manufacturing capabilities and distribution network.