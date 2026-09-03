Milky Mist stock up over 25% in past 3 days - What's behind share price jump?

Milky Mist share price is enjoying a strong bullish run as the stock has surged more than 25% in just three consecutive sessions, defying otherwise cautious market sentiment.

Shares of Milky Mist Dairy Food jumped more than 6% to a record high of ₹268.75 in morning deals on the BSE on Thursday, 3 September. At this price, the newly-listed stock has surged 27% in the last three consecutive sessions.

What's behind the share price jump? Milky Mist shares have been in the green since Tuesday, 1 September, buoyed by strong June-quarter results.

After market hours on 31 August, Milky Mist Dairy Food said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q1FY27 surged 889.81% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹64.68 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 43.6% YoY to ₹973.45 crore due to a healthy sales performance across the entire product portfolio.

EBITDA jumped 74.5% YoY to ₹144.89 crore, while EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 14.88% compared to 12.24% YoY.

View full Image View full Image Milky Mist Dairy Food Q1FY27 results ( Milky Mist Dairy Food )

The management remains focused on expanding its range of value-added food products and strengthening its brands and distribution network.

"As we look ahead to FY27, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth through portfolio expansion, operating discipline and investments in our manufacturing and distribution capabilities. We will continue to expand our range of value-added food products, strengthen our brands and distribution network, and increase our presence across markets," said K Rathnam, wholetime director and chief executive officer, Milky Mist Dairy Food.

"We remain focused on improving efficiency and leveraging scale while balancing investments for future growth with disciplined execution and financial performance. With the capabilities we have built and the opportunities ahead, we are confident of strengthening our position in the value-added FMCG space and delivering sustainable growth over the year," said Rathnam.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, pointed out that for the long term, the story is value-added dairy, not milk, driving 31.26% revenue CAGR FY24-26 to ₹3,138.36 crore.

"Backed by automated Perundurai plant, 74,600+ farmers direct procurement, and fresh issue of ₹1,428- ₹1,475 crore for debt reduction and capacity expansion, fundamentals are strong," said Srivastava.

"However, at 84.86 times P/E on FY26 EPS of ₹1.65 at IPO, valuation at ₹254 is stretched, and 10 times growth is non-repeatable. Risks include South India concentration, dependence on Tamil Nadu milk procurement, and capex execution. Suitable as a hold for allottees, not aggressive fresh buy at peak," Srivastava added.

Milky Mist share price trend Milky Mist shares debuted on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, 18 August. At the current price of ₹268.75, the stock is up 92% from the issue price of ₹140.

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