Minda Corp declares record date for 45% final dividend in FY25. Details here

Dividend Stock: Minda Corp declared record date on Thursday payment of Final Dividend for FY25. Company has announced 45% final dividend in FY25. Details here

Minda Corp Record Date update Minda Corporation Limited announced the Record Date for Payment of Final Dividend for the Year 2024-25. In its intimation to the National Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE, Minda Corp intimated that its Board of Directors have fixed Thursday, August 14, 2025, as the "Record Date for Dividend Payout for identifying the list of shareholders that will be eligible to receive the final dividend.

Record date implies that the shareholders who wish to reap the benefits of Dividend announcements by the company and want to receive dividend need to buy the Minda Corp shares one day prior to the record date in order to see their names appear in the list of eligible share holders to receive dividends as per T+1 Settlement procedure.

Minda Corporation in its release said that the Board of Directors of the company has fixed Thursday, August 14, 2025, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of final dividend for the year 2024-25

Minda Corp Final Dividend details Mindia Corporation in its intimation on the exchanges on Thursday 29 May 2025 said that it would like to notify the exchanges that the Final Divided was discussed and approved by the company's board of directors during their meeting held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025: The Minda Corp Board of Directors approved and recommended Final dividend for 239,079,428 equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each, at 45% (considering the face value of shares), or Rs. 0.90/-per equity share.

Minda Corp Share price movement Minda Corp share price that had dipped to closing lows of ₹468.55 on the BSE on 9 May 2025 with volatility in the Indian Stock Market, however have been rebounding well. The Minda Corp share price is trading close to ₹528 levels now.