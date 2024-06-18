Minda Corp share price hits record high; gains 74% in about 1 year; is the stock buy-worthy? Experts weigh in
Shares of Minda Corporation jumped almost 6 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday, June 18, to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹483.10 on the BSE. The stock, however, pared some gains and ended 4.06 per cent higher at ₹474.70 apiece on the BSE.
