This auto component maker has a recipe for 3x revenue jump. Real test lies in execution
Summary
Minda Corp has outlined a growth plan, Vision 2030. The stock is up 10% in CY25 and trading at a multiple of 34x its FY27 price-to-earnings. A meaningful re-rating depends on meeting these lofty targets on a timely basis.
Minda Corp. Ltd has outlined a growth plan, Vision 2030, at its recent investor meet. It aims to triple revenue to ₹17,500 crore by FY30 from ₹5,056 crore in FY25, implying a 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY25 to FY30.
