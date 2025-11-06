Minda Corp's quarterly revenue jumps 19% YoY to highest ever in Q2; profit grows 14%

Minda Corporation Limited, a prominent player in the Indian automotive component manufacturing sector, has announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported its highest-ever consolidated revenue and operating profit, marking a significant milestone in its financial performance.

In the second quarter of FY2026, Minda Corporation achieved a consolidated revenue of ₹1,535 crore, representing a robust year-on-year growth of 19.0%, according to an exchange filing. This impressive performance was driven by a strong product portfolio and an expanding customer base, coupled with a strategic focus on product premiumisation.

The company’s EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹178 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 11.6%, reflecting a 22 basis points improvement from the previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) reached ₹85 crore, up 13.9%, with a margin of 5.5%.

H1 Performance For the first half of FY2026, Minda Corporation reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,921 crore, a 17.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The EBITDA for H1 FY2026 was ₹334 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 11.4%, up by 23 basis points year-on-year. The company's PAT for the half-year was ₹150 crore, with a PAT margin of 5.1%.

Minda Corporation secured lifetime orders totaling over ₹3,600 crore during the first half of FY2026, including marquee orders in both existing and emerging technology products. The company achieved multiple first-time strategic wins in the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) segments, according to the press release.

Commenting on the results, Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO, highlighted the company's steady performance supported by a strong market position and sustained demand across key vehicle segments.

"Our focus on operational efficiency, technological innovation, and an expanding customer base has helped us maintain growth momentum despite a dynamic industry environment. The recent GST rationalisation, aimed at reducing cost burdens across the value chain, together with the government’s continued push under Make in India, is expected to support demand, improve affordability, and strengthen domestic manufacturing. The festive season provided positive momentum to overall automotive demand, and we continued to outperform industry growth, reflecting the strength of our diversified portfolio and customer relationships," said Minda.