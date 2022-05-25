Minda Industries announces bonus shares issue, fixes record date

"Board discussed, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 1 (one) Bonus equity share of Rs. 2 each fully paid up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 2 each fully paid up (in the ratio of 1:1) held by the shareholders as on the 'Record Date', subject to the shareholders and other regulatory approval, as may be required in this regard," the company informed in an exchange filing.