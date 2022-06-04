Mida Industries Limited (MIL) has fixed record date for bonus share and dividend payment. The board of directors of the mid-cap auto ancillary company has recommended 1:1 bonus share and a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share on face value of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, which is subject to approval of shareholders of the company in next AGM. The record date for bonus share and final dividend payment has been fixed on 8th July 2022.

Minda Industries Limited informed about bonus share and final dividend recommendations citing, "In compliance of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, 08 July, 2022, for the purpose of (1) taking the record of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners for payment of final equity dividend and dividend on 0.01% non-convertible preference shares (unlisted), as may be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and; (2) determining the eligibility of shareholders/beneficial owners, who shall be entitled to receive the Bonus shares, as may be, approved by the shareholders through the process of Postal Ballot. The postal ballot results would be announced on 30th June, 2022.

This is a revised record date for bonus share issue and final dividend payment. Earlier, the mid-cap auto ancillary company had fixed record date for bonus share and final dividend on 10th June 2022 but later on it informed that the board will be fixing a new date for then same.

In Q4 FY22 results, Minda Industries Limited or MIL has reported total operation al income at ₹1440.77 crore, which stood at ₹1306.11 crore in Q4FY21. The total operational income of the auto ancillary company stood at ₹1,333.70 crore in Q3FY22.

Net profit of the company in Q4FY22 stands at ₹57.48 crore, which stood at ₹65.76 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹56.29 crore in Q4FY21.